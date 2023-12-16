3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Ashely Lee Pullen
Ashely Lee Pullen(Chattahoochee Hills police)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Chattahoochee Hills are looking for a woman who has been missing for almost 3 weeks.

Ashely Lee Pullen was last seen on Nov. 28, before she left her mother’s house in Chattahoochee Hills, according to the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department.

Police said Pullen may be living in a white U-Haul 2023 Chevrolet Express van with an Arizona license plate AM12341.

Pullen is a Black female, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

She was last seen with a black male known as “Westside” and or “Junior,” police said.

Anyone with information on Ashely Lee Pullen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department at 770-463-6577.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley speaks after the sentencing of Hannah Payne.
‘Please stop’: Both families in Hannah Payne murder trial facing death threats, Clayton County DA says

Latest News

Texaco gas station at 1117 Lee St. SW
3 people shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say
Friends of Refugees
Friends of Refugees works to help U.S. newcomers thrive, not just survive
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Santa and Jeezy spread holiday cheer in College Park
Rapper Jeezy and Santa Claus give out toys in College Park with help from Amazon