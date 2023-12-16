Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Chattahoochee Hills are looking for a woman who has been missing for almost 3 weeks.

Ashely Lee Pullen was last seen on Nov. 28, before she left her mother’s house in Chattahoochee Hills, according to the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department.

Police said Pullen may be living in a white U-Haul 2023 Chevrolet Express van with an Arizona license plate AM12341.

Pullen is a Black female, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

She was last seen with a black male known as “Westside” and or “Junior,” police said.

Anyone with information on Ashely Lee Pullen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department at 770-463-6577.

