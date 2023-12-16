3-Degree Guarantee
South Fulton police rolling out AI technology to help fight crime

The South Fulton Police Department's upgrades include street cameras with built-in AI technology.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department is adding artificial intelligence technology to its crime-fighting tools.

It’s part of a new partnership with the IBM Corporation.

The department will be rolling out technology produced by the company throughout its force.

The upgrades include a real-life crime center, which will have street cameras with built-in AI technology.

“This will give us information on the front end, so the AI video analytics will observe behaviors and alert us in the crime center on these monitors, so we can send units accordingly,” said Capt. Brendan O’Neill.

The department says AI computing systems will act as digital officers, using the cameras to capture crime trends, recognize repeat offenders and target crime areas.

“Right now, our crime analyst must manually pull crime numbers. This automated process will allow them to be more efficient in their day-to-day duties. We want to know that we’re using those man hours for more important work,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.

He says the move will help fight crime and relieve officers who are spread thin.

Community members have raised concerns on how the cameras invade privacy.

In addressing those concerns, Meadows said: “At the end of the day, it really comes down to, ‘What can we put in place to, first, address efficiency and second, the culture of people wanting to feel safe?’”

The department says the cameras are only used during live events where there’s an incident report, a 911 call or an alarm that has gone off.

This comes as the department recently added a program that would have drones respond to 911 calls.

O’Neill said the efforts are to maximize resources.

“All police agencies are short-staffed now,” O’Neill said. “It’s a force multiplier. We can do more with less officers on the street.”

