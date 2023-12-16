3-Degree Guarantee
Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K

This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.(RAGO/WRIGHT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) - A vase purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99 sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.

The bottle-shaped design features a swirling pattern, blown with translucent red and opaque seafoam green glass.

The woman said she noticed the vase immediately, recognizing markings that indicate it was made in Italy, from high-end Murano glass.

She shared photos of it in a Facebook group where members identified it as a product of the famed Italian glassworks company Venini.

Experts then confirmed the piece’s authenticity.

The vase was initially valued between $30,000 and $50,000 but sold for more than double the top estimate.

The buyer’s identity has not been publicly disclosed but they are described as an “esteemed collector.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

