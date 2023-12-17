3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Police lights
Loganville police identify missing child found alone at grocery store
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Shot of police lights.
Man arrested for allegedly hurting, kidnapping woman in front of their child, LaGrange police say

Latest News

Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
Firefighters responded to a fire at Villas at Decatur Apartments off Eastwyck Circle Sunday...
Overnight fire rips through DeKalb apartment building displacing several people
A fire has scorched a building inside a Decatur apartment complex early Sunday morning,...
Fire rips through roof of Decatur apartment building, firefighters say