College friends attend 44th bowl game in Atlanta

By Amanda Rose
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brian Dixon and Tom Hall spent the day at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium watching this year’s Celebration Bowl.

Believe it or not, it was their 44th bowl game together.

The pair’s yearly tradition of going to different bowl games began as a fun way to spend some quality time together. Today, they have a website, some cool swag, and a newsletter they send to family, friends, and fans to keep up with their journey.

The two even created a list of rules for every game they attended.

“We’re going to root for different teams. We’re going to find the least expensive way,” said Hall.

Dixon and Hall also never buy their own tickets.

“Now, with the electronic side, someone has to literally email you the ticket and most people don’t like to do that. But we met a nice lady and she gave us tickets this year,” said Hall.

The college friends may share a passion for football but say their tradition is about so much more. With Dixon battling with Parkinson’s disease, every moment together counts.

“It’s really a journey of friendship that we get to experience and with a friend like Brian, I’ll get all choked up here, but it’s great to see you every year man,” said Hall.

Dixon and Hall say they only have three more bowl games to go.

They plan to head to Hawaii for their very last bowl game, where they can sip some umbrella drinks and bask in the sun.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

