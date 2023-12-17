Douglasville man’s homicide still unsolved 1 year later, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday marks a year since a Douglasville man was found dead in his driveway.

Joshua Mitchell, 37, was a Marine Corps veteran, well-known contractor and family man. Now, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are again asking for information about his homicide.

On Dec. 17, 2022, deputies were called to a house in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive. They had received several 911 calls about shots being fired, the GBI said.

Upon arrival, they found Mitchell lying on the driveway outside the garage with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online or on the See Something, Send Something app.

