3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Douglasville man’s homicide still unsolved 1 year later, GBI says

Joshua Mitchell
Joshua Mitchell(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday marks a year since a Douglasville man was found dead in his driveway.

Joshua Mitchell, 37, was a Marine Corps veteran, well-known contractor and family man. Now, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are again asking for information about his homicide.

On Dec. 17, 2022, deputies were called to a house in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive. They had received several 911 calls about shots being fired, the GBI said.

Upon arrival, they found Mitchell lying on the driveway outside the garage with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online or on the See Something, Send Something app.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Police lights
Loganville police identify missing child found alone at grocery store
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Shot of police lights.
Man arrested for allegedly hurting, kidnapping woman in front of their child, LaGrange police say

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at Villas at Decatur Apartments off Eastwyck Circle Sunday...
Overnight fire rips through DeKalb apartment building, displacing several people
No injuries were reported.
Overnight fire rips through DeKalb apartment building, displacing several people
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
A fire has scorched a building inside a Decatur apartment complex early Sunday morning,...
Fire rips through roof of Decatur apartment building, firefighters say
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks