Overnight fire rips through DeKalb apartment building, displacing several people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire destroyed a building inside a DeKalb County apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Villas at Decatur Apartments off Eastwyck Circle shortly after 3:30 a.m. Fire officials say eight apartments were destroyed. No one was hurt.

The fire started in one apartment but then spread to the roofline, causing damage throughout the building. The roof partially collapsed in the middle as firefighters battled the flames.

“When it’s in the roofline like that, a lot of the structural integrity gets compromised, so you really don’t have any indication of stability. So, it’s more advantageous for us to extinguish it from the outside,” said Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Morrison with DeKalb County Fire.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire. They say the American Red Cross is helping those affected.

