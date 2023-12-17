3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Few showers this morning ahead of a breezy day

Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

As a low continues to move in from the south, showers will be possible this morning. Most of the rain is in Central Georgia, but expect the chance for a few light showers as the morning progresses.

Otherwise, it will feel misty and breezy.

The afternoon trends drier, and then the focus shifts to the wind. Wind gusts 20-25 mph will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Overnight tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 ahead of a sunny, cool, and windy day.

Wind gusts tomorrow afternoon could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph possible for the mountains.

Our forecast then shifts cold! A dry cold front moves in Monday night which will leave us in the mid to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

We stay dry through the week and into the start of next weekend.

Damp sunday with mist and a few showers. Dry and cold for the work week.
Damp sunday with mist and a few showers. Dry and cold for the work week.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Police lights
Loganville police identify missing child found alone at grocery store
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Shot of police lights.
Man arrested for allegedly hurting, kidnapping woman in front of their child, LaGrange police say

Latest News

Plan on damp weather this evening.
FIRST ALERT | Damp, dreary Saturday night and Sunday morning
Plan on damp weather this evening.
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Wet weather impacts Saturday evening plans...
Rain arrives overnight Saturday and lingers through Sunday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight, with showers possible this weekend
Rain arrives overnight Saturday and lingers through Sunday morning.
First Alert | Rain returns Saturday evening