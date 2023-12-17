First Alert Forecast: Few showers this morning ahead of a breezy day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

As a low continues to move in from the south, showers will be possible this morning. Most of the rain is in Central Georgia, but expect the chance for a few light showers as the morning progresses.

Otherwise, it will feel misty and breezy.

The afternoon trends drier, and then the focus shifts to the wind. Wind gusts 20-25 mph will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Overnight tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 ahead of a sunny, cool, and windy day.

Wind gusts tomorrow afternoon could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph possible for the mountains.

Our forecast then shifts cold! A dry cold front moves in Monday night which will leave us in the mid to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

We stay dry through the week and into the start of next weekend.

Damp sunday with mist and a few showers. Dry and cold for the work week.

