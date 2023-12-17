3-Degree Guarantee
Man in critical condition after fight leads to shooting at townhouse complex, DeKalb County police say

Ambulance lights
Ambulance lights(HNN)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot several times on Saturday, DeKalb County police said.

Just after 10 p.m., officers went to the 5600 block of Wells Circle in Stone Mountain after reports of a person shot. They found the man, who is in his 50s, in the parking lot of the townhouse complex. He was taken to the hospital through emergency medical services, police said.

Police believe the man was arguing with the suspect before the shooting. The suspect has not been identified, and police continue to investigate.

