Man found dead after house fire in Troup County, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man died in a house fire in Troup County on Saturday evening, according to Hongansville police.

Crews responded to the fire on Church Street around 7 p.m., police said. After extinguishing the fire, crews found a dead man inside the home.

Police said the dead man has not been identified yet.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on the cause of the fire, police said.

