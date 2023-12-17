Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were shot overnight in Atlanta, according to police.

One man drove to a stranger’s house and knocked on the door for help after being shot in the back and arm, police said. The homeowners called 911, and the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The man said he was robbed but won’t give police any other details, they said. His identity is currently unknown, and police don’t know where he was shot. Officers said he will be fingerprinted at at the hospital.

The other man took himself to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police were called near 3:30 a.m. The 52-year-old had gunshot wounds to his shoulder and arm and is in stable condition.

The man won’t cooperate with police, and officers don’t know where the shooting happened or who might have shot him, they said.

