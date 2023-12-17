3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say

Police lights
Police lights(Adobe Stock Image)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were shot overnight in Atlanta, according to police.

One man drove to a stranger’s house and knocked on the door for help after being shot in the back and arm, police said. The homeowners called 911, and the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The man said he was robbed but won’t give police any other details, they said. His identity is currently unknown, and police don’t know where he was shot. Officers said he will be fingerprinted at at the hospital.

The other man took himself to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police were called near 3:30 a.m. The 52-year-old had gunshot wounds to his shoulder and arm and is in stable condition.

The man won’t cooperate with police, and officers don’t know where the shooting happened or who might have shot him, they said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Police lights
Loganville police identify missing child found alone at grocery store
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Shot of police lights.
Man arrested for allegedly hurting, kidnapping woman in front of their child, LaGrange police say

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at Villas at Decatur Apartments off Eastwyck Circle Sunday...
Overnight fire rips through DeKalb apartment building displacing several people
A fire has scorched a building inside a Decatur apartment complex early Sunday morning,...
Fire rips through roof of Decatur apartment building, firefighters say
Matthew Parzych spent three weeks in a coma in 2019. On Saturday, Dec. 16, he walked across...
Georgia Tech graduate student overcomes traumatic brain injury to get degree
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks
Georgia Tech graduate student overcomes traumatic brain injury to get degree
Georgia Tech graduate student overcomes traumatic brain injury to get degree