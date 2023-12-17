Man injured after shooting in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.

The shooting happened at 3966 Wildwood Lake Drive SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When officers got there, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and the right arm.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious.

Police have not released information regarding the cause of the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.