3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man injured after shooting in Fulton County, police say

(Jose E. Espinoza | KGNS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.

The shooting happened at 3966 Wildwood Lake Drive SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When officers got there, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and the right arm.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious.

Police have not released information regarding the cause of the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Loganville police identify missing child found alone at grocery store
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Driver arrested after chase ends with fiery crash in Fulton County, police say
Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Pineiro’s field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons, knocks Atlanta out of 1st in NFC South
Joshua Mitchell
Douglasville man’s homicide still unsolved 1 year later, GBI says
Ambulance lights
Man in critical condition after fight leads to shooting at townhouse complex, DeKalb County police say