VP Kamala Harris attends Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to support her alma mater

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Cricket Celebration Bowl to support her alma mater Howard University on Saturday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Harris, accompanied by her husband, joined announcers during the game between Howard University and Florida A&M.

As a Howard University alumna, Harris shared stories of attending sporting events, cherishing her HBCU experience, and discussing her involvement in a sorority. She graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics.

The game ended with Florida A&M securing a 30-26 victory over Howard.

