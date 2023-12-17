VP Kamala Harris attends Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to support her alma mater
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Cricket Celebration Bowl to support her alma mater Howard University on Saturday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Harris, accompanied by her husband, joined announcers during the game between Howard University and Florida A&M.
As a Howard University alumna, Harris shared stories of attending sporting events, cherishing her HBCU experience, and discussing her involvement in a sorority. She graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics.
The game ended with Florida A&M securing a 30-26 victory over Howard.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.