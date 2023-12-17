3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

VP Kamala Harris attends Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to support her alma mater

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Cricket Celebration Bowl to support her alma mater Howard University on Saturday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Harris, accompanied by her husband, joined announcers during the game between Howard University and Florida A&M.

As a Howard University alumna, Harris shared stories of attending sporting events, cherishing her HBCU experience, and discussing her involvement in a sorority. She graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics.

The game ended with Florida A&M securing a 30-26 victory over Howard.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley speaks after the sentencing of Hannah Payne.
‘Please stop’: Both families in Hannah Payne murder trial facing death threats, Clayton County DA says

Latest News

Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks
Texaco gas station at 1117 Lee St. SW
3 people shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say
Friends of Refugees
Friends of Refugees works to help U.S. newcomers thrive, not just survive
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says