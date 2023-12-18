3-Degree Guarantee
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania's Amish-related tourism area

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area. (Credit
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (AP) — One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area, authorities said Monday.

State police in Lancaster County said the blast was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in the Lancaster County community of Bird-in-Hand.

Trooper James Grothey said arriving first responders reported heavy fire and smoke, and multiple fire departments were sent to the scene.

Grothey said one person was found dead and a preliminary investigation indicates that “this appeared to be a propane explosion.” The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

John Smucker, owner of the company that runs the business complex that includes the hotel, said no guests were present since the inn closes the week before Christmas every year for maintenance and repairs, LNP reported. He said the blast, which flattened the front office, was unrelated to repair work since the inn had just closed and the work hadn’t begun.

Smucker said the restaurant next door was damaged as well and estimated total damage at $1 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

