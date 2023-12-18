3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot to death in downtown Atlanta neighborhood, police say

It happened in the 100 block of Peters St. NW, which is the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was found shot to death Monday night in downtown Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

It happened in the 100 block of Peters St. NW, which is the Castleberry Hill neighborhood, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

