Man shot to death in downtown Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was found shot to death Monday night in downtown Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

It happened in the 100 block of Peters St. NW, which is the Castleberry Hill neighborhood, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

