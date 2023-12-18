3-Degree Guarantee
13-year-old boy reported missing from DeKalb County, police say

Damise, 13, was reported missing Monday, Dec. 18, according to the DeKalb County Police...
Damise, 13, was reported missing Monday, Dec. 18, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Damise was last seen Monday, Dec. 18, around the 2000 block of Tarratim Lane in the Decatur area.

Damise is described as 5 foot, 3 inches, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, black pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows Damise’s whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at (770) 724-7710 or dial 911.

