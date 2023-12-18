13-year-old boy reported missing from DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Damise was last seen Monday, Dec. 18, around the 2000 block of Tarratim Lane in the Decatur area.

Damise is described as 5 foot, 3 inches, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, black pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows Damise’s whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at (770) 724-7710 or dial 911.

