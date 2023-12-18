16-year-old went missing after family argument in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old teen who ran away from his Atlanta home after “an argument” on Friday evening, police said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile at Old Georgian Terrace NW around 7:43 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the reporting party, believed to be the teen’s parent, who said that Jacob Parker ran away from their home after an argument.

Parker was last seen wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants. He is standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing around 110 pounds. He has black curly hair, the department said.

Parker, described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds, was last seen wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants. He has black curly hair, the department said.

If you know Jacob Parker’s whereabouts, please call 911 or reach out to the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.