16-year-old went missing after family argument in Atlanta, police say

Jacob Parker
Jacob Parker(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old teen who ran away from his Atlanta home after “an argument” on Friday evening, police said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile at Old Georgian Terrace NW around 7:43 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the reporting party, believed to be the teen’s parent, who said that Jacob Parker ran away from their home after an argument.

Parker was last seen wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants. He is standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing around 110 pounds. He has black curly hair, the department said.

If you know Jacob Parker's whereabouts, please call 911 or reach out to the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-4260.

If you know Jacob Parker’s whereabouts, please call 911 or reach out to the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260.

