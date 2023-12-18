3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering out-of-network medical care taking effect in 2024
File photo of a person on a laptop.
Police investigate bomb threats emailed to Roswell synagogues
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and threatening flooding