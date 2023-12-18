AAA: Georgia gas prices dip ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drivers are getting an early Christmas gift as prices are dropping at the pump.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents more than a month ago, and 17 cents more than this time last year. AAA says it now costs an average of $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.08), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.04) and Atlanta ($3.02).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Dalton ($2.80), Warner Robins ($2.79), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.73).

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 9 cents to $3.06, according to AAA.

Drivers can check area gas prices here.

