Atlanta Dream announce 2024 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream have announced their 2024 regular season schedule.

The Dream will tip off the season May 15 in Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Sparks. Another away game against the Phoenix Mercury will follow before the Dream come home to Atlanta to face the Dallas Wings May 21 and try to avenge their first-round playoff exit.

The WNBA will take a month-long break for the 2024 Summer Olympics, from July 18 to Aug. 14. The Dream’s final regular home game before the Olympic break will be June 12 against the Seattle Storm.

The league also changed the format of its in-season tournament, the Commissioner’s Cup. Teams will now only play five games during the tournament, instead of the usual 10. The games will be played from June 1 to 13; matchups and times have not been announced.

The Dream’s final home game will be Sept. 17 against the Chicago Sky, and they will wrap up regular season play Sept. 19 in New York against the New York Liberty.

This season will see a young Dream team led by head coach Tanisha Wright look to improve on last year’s 19-21 record and make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2014.

You can find tickets here.

