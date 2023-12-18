3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (TMX/Gray News) – More than $10 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine was discovered hidden in barrels of jalapeno paste last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Border agents at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego said a 28-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer was referred for further examination before crossing the border Wednesday morning.

Customs and Border Protection said the driver had a valid border crossing card, and the shipment inside the truck was of barrels of jalapeno paste.

However, a CBP K-9 screened the shipment and alerted officers to something more nefarious.

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.

The agency said it seized more than 3,161 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 522 pounds of cocaine.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the estimated street value of the narcotics is more than $10.4 million.

“Our K-9 teams are an invaluable component of our counter-narcotics operations, providing a reliable and unequalled mobile detection capability,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network medical care takes effect in 2024
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators