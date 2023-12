Water restored after water main break in Virginia Highland neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews repaired a broken water main in the Virginia Highland area Monday afternoon.

An estimated 200 homes and businesses near 600 Virginia Avenue experienced water service interruptions on Monday after a 30-inch water main had to be turned off for emergency repairs, Atlanta Watershed Management reported. In total, fifteen water hydrants were affected.

Water has since been restored, officials said.

