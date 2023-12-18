Dog killed in Snellville house fire caused by candle, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dog died after a house fire in Snellville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a candle” that was lit in a downstairs room,” the department said.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 3500 block of Laurel Falls Drive around 1:25 p.m. When they got there, the two-story single-family house was engulfed in flames, the department said.

The family dog died in the fire, the department said. The homeowners were not at home at the time.

