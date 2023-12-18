3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dog killed in Snellville house fire caused by candle, authorities say

A house fire in Snellville
A house fire in Snellville(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dog died after a house fire in Snellville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a candle” that was lit in a downstairs room,” the department said.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 3500 block of Laurel Falls Drive around 1:25 p.m. When they got there, the two-story single-family house was engulfed in flames, the department said.

The family dog died in the fire, the department said. The homeowners were not at home at the time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Loganville police identify missing child found alone at grocery store
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Driver arrested after chase ends with fiery crash in Fulton County, police say
Jacob Parker
16-year-old went missing after family argument in Atlanta, police say
Man injured after shooting in Fulton County, police say
Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Pineiro’s field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons, knocks Atlanta out of 1st in NFC South