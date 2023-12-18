Driver arrested after chase ends with fiery crash in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was arrested following a chase that turned into a fiery crash in Fulton County on Sunday morning.

According to the Fairburn Police Department, officers were called to Palm Springs Circle in Fairburn after calls of gunshots. When officers got there, they observed a black sedan driving away, prompting a police chase.

Officers pursued the car, which ultimately crashed in a single-vehicle incident near the intersection of Cedar Grove Road and Parkland Bend, resulting in a fire. The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital, the department said.

Police said two additional gunshots were reported near the same area within the last month.

