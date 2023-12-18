3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy start to the week, colder Tuesday

Wind gusts 20-25 mph today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

High today: 55°

Tonight’s Low: 27°

Rain Chance: 0%

After a gloomy weekend, the start of the week brings lots of sunshine back to the forecast!

The focus today will be the wind. Gusts 20-25 mph will be possible throughout the day, with isolated gusts 30-35 mph possible this evening.

Highs today will climb into the low to mid 50s, but feel cooler with the wind, so be sure to have the jacket and coat handy through the day.

Tomorrow, it only gets colder. A dry cold front will move in, ushering in very cold air for the day tomorrow.

We have a First Alert tomorrow to give you a heads up that you will need to have some extra layers tomorrow.

Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20s, but it’ll feel more like the teens tomorrow morning. Most of the day tomorrow will feel like the 30s.

We gradually warm through the rest of the week with temperatures back into the upper 50s near 60 for late week.

Unfortunately, it looks like we head into a wetter pattern just in time for Christmas with showers possible on Christmas Eve Sunday.

Chilly and breezy today, First Alert for a very cold and windy day Tuesday. We stay dry through Saturday with a chance of rain returning Sunday.(Atlanta News First)

