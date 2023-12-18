Georgia moms in need gain access to free diapers, wipes and health care resources

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They say it takes a village to raise a child. People doing good, just because – that is part of “the village.”

“I am a mother myself. This is very near and dear to my heart,” said Jasmin Colvin with Amerigroup. “A lot of these women I see on a monthly basis, we just form those relationships and become familiar.”

We are at the Amerigroup Community Service Center in East Point. This is Diaper Day, a big baby shower for moms who need a little extra support this holiday season.

Amerigroup partnered with March of Dimes, Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS), Fifth Third Bank and Georgia WIC, Irth Ambassadors and Atlanta Doula Collective.

“It would take a lot of stress off of me and my significant other on buying diapers during the holidays. Instead, we can buy gifts for our kids,” said mother Quianna Boone-Fudge.

“March of Dimes believes that all moms should have a healthy pregnancy and give birth to a strong baby. We think that should happen regardless of a mom’s race, where they live or the level of income that they have,” said Tamara Mason with March of Dimes.

Moms can pick up diapers, wipes, and even baby bottles.

“Not only can you get diapers and wipes, but you are able to get information on health care plans,” said Colvin.

“It is very important to have a lot of diapers, because if you run out you are going to feel it, and so will your pockets if you’re on your last $100 and you have to buy $60 of diapers,” said Boone-Fudge.

It can be easy for moms to feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders, but that is the power of the village, right?

