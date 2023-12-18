Georgia QB Carson Beck returning for 2024 season, team announces

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck will return for the 2024 season, according to the team.

Beck took over as the Dawgs’ starting quarterback this year after two-time national champion Stetson Bennett made the leap to the NFL. Previously, Beck had been Bennett’s backup, appearing in 11 games over two seasons.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future,” he said in a statement through the university. “However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

In his first season as the starter under center, Beck threw for 3,738 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Beck’s return will come as a huge relief for an offensive unit set to lose players at many top positions. The Dawgs are set to lose top rushers Daijuan Edwards and Kendall Milton, tight end Brock Bowers and receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, among others.

The Dawgs also lost their backup quarterback when Brock Vandergriff transferred to Kentucky.

