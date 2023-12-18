3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced a $1,000 bonus for state employees, including teachers and school support staff, to keep them working in Georgia.

Standing on the Capitol steps, the governor announced the “state employee retention pay supplement” of $1,000 for each of the roughly 112,000 state employees and 196,000 Georgia educators and school support staff.

The one-time bonus is for “eligible, full-time, permanent state employees,” Kemp said.

“Given how hard these men and women have worked to serve Georgians during the pandemic, to help keep our communities safe, and to make the state government more streamlined and efficient, this seems wholly appropriate to me,” Kemp said.

Kemp also announced extra funding for school safety, with $45,000 going to every public school in Georgia “to use on personnel or infrastructure improvements that strengthen campus security” on an annual basis.

State employees are scheduled to get the one-time payment in their last paychecks in December 2023.

The governor’s office estimates the bonuses will cost $330 million and the school safety funds will cost $100 million.

The governor took to the Capitol steps earlier this month to announce a proposal to speed up a planned cut to the state individual income tax rate. Kemp called the proposal an “acceleration” of the “largest income tax cut in state history,” and said it would save Georgia taxpayers around $1.1 billion next year.

RE-WATCH ANNOUCEMENT:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering out-of-network medical care taking effect in 2024
File photo of a person on a laptop.
Police investigate bomb threats emailed to Roswell synagogues
Atlanta police looking for missing teen
School board maps gerrymandered, must be redrawn