Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced a $1,000 bonus for state employees, including teachers and school support staff, to keep them working in Georgia.

Standing on the Capitol steps, the governor announced the “state employee retention pay supplement” of $1,000 for each of the roughly 112,000 state employees and 196,000 Georgia educators and school support staff.

The one-time bonus is for “eligible, full-time, permanent state employees,” Kemp said.

“Given how hard these men and women have worked to serve Georgians during the pandemic, to help keep our communities safe, and to make the state government more streamlined and efficient, this seems wholly appropriate to me,” Kemp said.

Kemp also announced extra funding for school safety, with $45,000 going to every public school in Georgia “to use on personnel or infrastructure improvements that strengthen campus security” on an annual basis.

State employees are scheduled to get the one-time payment in their last paychecks in December 2023.

The governor’s office estimates the bonuses will cost $330 million and the school safety funds will cost $100 million.

The governor took to the Capitol steps earlier this month to announce a proposal to speed up a planned cut to the state individual income tax rate. Kemp called the proposal an “acceleration” of the “largest income tax cut in state history,” and said it would save Georgia taxpayers around $1.1 billion next year.

