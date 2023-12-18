3-Degree Guarantee
Hall County robbery suspect accused of trying to bribe officer with $15K

Sully Berenger Eanes
Sully Berenger Eanes(Gainesville Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County man accused of armed robbery and theft is now facing bribery charges after police alleged he offered an officer money in exchange for his freedom.

Gainesville police said they arrested 22-year-old Sully Berenger Eanes on theft and armed robbery charges in connection to a Dec. 4 and Dec. 13 incident. Investigators allege Eanes broke into a number of vehicles, stole at least one of them, and committed financial transaction card theft.

While in police custody, an officer claimed Eanes tried to offer $15,000 to be let go. In addition to the felony bribery and felony financial transaction card theft charges, Eanes faces one count of felony armed robbery and two counts of theft by taking. Investigators said additional charges are coming.

“We would encourage the public to use this as a reminder to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and hide belongings,” Gainesville police said. “The majority of the entering auto cases we see involve vehicles that are left unlocked with items in plain view. Vehicles should never be left unattended with the keys inside.”

If you believe you may have witnessed or fallen victim to a crime, call your local authorities.

