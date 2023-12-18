3-Degree Guarantee
Metro Atlanta group gathers to call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -- Calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war continue with many local groups protesting for peace, as thousands of civilians have been killed as a result of the war.

A large group gathered on Sunday at the Forsyth County Courthouse to fill the lawn with shoes representing children killed in Gaza.

The movement is called “In Our Shoes” and consists of prayers for the children as well.

“I believe in peace, I believe there should be a ceasefire, and children in Gaza should be able to live out their days,” one protestor said.

Amal, a college student in attendance, told Atlanta News First this is an opportunity to make an impact and save lives.

“I’m here to call for a ceasefire and demand justice,” she said.

Protestors, including many young children, held signs and chanted calling for a ceasefire.

