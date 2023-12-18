More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The hits just keep on coming for President Joe Biden’s reelection chances among Georgia voters.

Yet another poll is showing Biden trailing the man he ousted from the Oval Office three years ago, Donald Trump, in Georgia and several other battleground states. The poll from Morning Consult on behalf of Bloomberg News was released only a couple of days before a CNN poll showed Biden trailing Trump in both Georgia and Michigan.

The latest poll shows Biden trailing Trump by seven points in Georgia. The poll surveyed 801 Georgia voters from Nov. 27-Dec. 6, 2023, with a margin of error of plus/minus three points.

Trump is leading in all seven surveyed 2024 swing states:

Arizona (+3 points);

Georgia (+7 points);

Michigan (+4 points);

Nevada (+5 points);

North Carolina (+11 points);

Pennsylvania (+1 point);

Wisconsin (+6 points).

With the exception of Georgia and North Carolina, these results fall within each state’s margin of error.

The results are from a ballot listing Biden, Trump, and third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein, as well as options for respondents to choose an unlisted candidate, answer “don’t know/no opinion” or say they wouldn’t vote.

The economy and health care are the only two issues of those surveyed that at least six in 10 voters in each swing state deem “very” important in deciding who to vote for in the November 2024 presidential election.

Trump has a clear lead with swing-state voters when it comes to the economy, with a higher share of voters in each of the swing states say they trust Trump on this issue more than Biden.

The picture is more mixed for health care. Though all differences fall within each state’s margin of error, in five of the seven swing states, Biden has a slight edge over Trump on this issue (+1 point in Arizona, +7 in Michigan, +3 in Nevada, +4 in Pennsylvania and +4 in Wisconsin). Trump has the edge in the remaining two (+1 in Georgia and +5 in North Carolina).

