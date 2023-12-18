3-Degree Guarantee
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024

Georgia General Assembly goes into session Jan 8. 2024.
New wakeboarding law takes effect July 1
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While most new Georgia laws passed in 2023 took effect July 1, a law protecting consumers when seeking in-network medical care becomes law Jan. 1, 2024.

The Consumer Access to Contracted Healthcare (CATCH) Act was introduced in the 2023 session of the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 20, introduced by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), sets standards for network plans offered by insurers and makes sure everyone with insurance has access to primary and specialty care, mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment, pharmacies, and laboratories, regardless of where they live.

“The bill is designed to give our insurance commissioner the tools he needs to make sure consumer have adequate coverage within reasonable travel and distance,” Kirkpatrick said.

The CATCH Act’s original intent was to accomplish all of the above, but the bill was changed by the Senate insurance committee, which removed the consumer protections and didn’t add in standards to which insurance companies can be held accountable.

