3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

North Fulton man saved by CPR inspired to learn lifesaving technique to save others

His friends who were trained in CPR saved David Beck’s life.
A North Fulton man who earlier this year went into cardiac arrest while playing tennis is learning CPR so he can help others in case there is an emergency.
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A North Fulton man who earlier this year went into cardiac arrest while playing tennis is learning CPR so he can help others in case there is an emergency.

David Beck says he’s lucky to be alive. His friends who were trained in CPR and knew how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) saved his life.

“Throughout the day, my back started hurting a little bit and I started getting really tired,” said Beck.

Eventually, Beck, who is in his 50s, collapsed. His friends sprang into action, doing what paramedics teach in CPR classes, the “Chain of Survival.” When a medical emergency occurs, the helpers are taught to call for help, perform hands-on CPR, and then use an AED if necessary.

“It is literally the difference between somebody passing and somebody walking out of the hospital with a great quality of life,” said Crystal Rimert, AMR paramedic.

In Beck’s case, the fitness center where he was playing tennis had a defibrillator on site. He says when he collapsed on the tennis court, his friends initially thought he just had a heat stroke.

“Then they came over and assessed and said wait a minute, this is a little bit different. And luckily, two of the people had done CPR several times. Literally, I thank God that they were there. I really do,” said Beck.

Beck took Monday’s CPR class at AMR with some of his friends. The class only takes two hours and certification lasts two years. AMR says they plan to offer more free classes in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network medical care takes effect in 2024
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded...
AAA: Georgia gas prices dip ahead of the holidays
Damise, 13, was reported missing Monday, Dec. 18, according to the DeKalb County Police...
13-year-old boy reported missing from DeKalb County, police say