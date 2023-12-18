North Fulton man saved by CPR inspired to learn lifesaving technique to save others

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A North Fulton man who earlier this year went into cardiac arrest while playing tennis is learning CPR so he can help others in case there is an emergency.

David Beck says he’s lucky to be alive. His friends who were trained in CPR and knew how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) saved his life.

“Throughout the day, my back started hurting a little bit and I started getting really tired,” said Beck.

Eventually, Beck, who is in his 50s, collapsed. His friends sprang into action, doing what paramedics teach in CPR classes, the “Chain of Survival.” When a medical emergency occurs, the helpers are taught to call for help, perform hands-on CPR, and then use an AED if necessary.

“It is literally the difference between somebody passing and somebody walking out of the hospital with a great quality of life,” said Crystal Rimert, AMR paramedic.

In Beck’s case, the fitness center where he was playing tennis had a defibrillator on site. He says when he collapsed on the tennis court, his friends initially thought he just had a heat stroke.

“Then they came over and assessed and said wait a minute, this is a little bit different. And luckily, two of the people had done CPR several times. Literally, I thank God that they were there. I really do,” said Beck.

Beck took Monday’s CPR class at AMR with some of his friends. The class only takes two hours and certification lasts two years. AMR says they plan to offer more free classes in the coming months.

