Police investigate bomb threats emailed to Roswell synagogues

File photo of a person on a laptop.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after bomb threats were made against two synagogues in Roswell over the weekend.

The Roswell Police Department says the bomb threats were received by email at two of its local synagogues Sunday morning. Officials say identical threats have been sent to other synagogues throughout the metro area.

Multiple agencies investigated and found nothing suspicious, according to Roswell police.

The investigations are ongoing.

