Police investigate bomb threats emailed to Roswell synagogues

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after bomb threats were made against two synagogues in Roswell over the weekend.

The Roswell Police Department says the bomb threats were received by email at two of its local synagogues Sunday morning. Officials say identical threats have been sent to other synagogues throughout the metro area.

Multiple agencies investigated and found nothing suspicious, according to Roswell police.

The investigations are ongoing.

The Roswell Police Department is aware of emailed bomb threats that have been received by two of our local synagogues... Posted by Roswell Police Department on Sunday, December 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.