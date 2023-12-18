3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Security robot named ‘Rob’ will patrol part of downtown Portland

A new mural will be guarded by “Rob,” Portland’s first autonomous security robot that looks reminiscent of R2D2 from “Star Wars.” (Source: KPTV)
By Paulina Aguilar and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An autonomous security robot is now patrolling part of downtown Portland.

Portland city officials and community improvement partners gathered on Tuesday to unveil a new 120-foot mural dubbed “Radiance,” introduced by Unico Properties and Portland Street Art Alliance.

The mural and surrounding area will be guarded by “Rob,” the city’s first autonomous security robot that looks reminiscent of R2D2 from “Star Wars.”

Rob will provide 24/7 surveillance of the area.

Rob can’t call 911, but he has thermal imaging and a two-way intercom that will connect people to a security desk.

Keren Eichen of Unico Properties said that Rob is like interacting with a human, because there is a human on the other side of the camera.

“If you stop and speak to the robot, you know that there’s someone on the other side who’s answering your questions who can give you directions, can tell you happy holidays,” Eichen said.

The area is already equipped with more than 200 security cameras, but Unico officials said Rob will be an asset to the security team.

“This is easier than staffing security because he doesn’t get tired, he doesn’t get cold,” Eichen said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
Death of 5-year-old boy prompts criticism of Chicago shelters for migrants
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day...
The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer
Bags of spinach are being recalled.
Spinach recall issued for packages sold in 7 states
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads