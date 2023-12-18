3-Degree Guarantee
South Dekalb toy drive spreads joy to hundreds of children, families this holiday season

By Amanda Rose
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta families spent Sunday evening getting in the Christmas spirit, dancing to festive tunes with some delicious candy canes in hand.

Over 400 presents were up for grabs thanks to Jackson State University’s metro Atlanta chapter and the non-profit Toys for Tots.

Organizers say the South Dekalb toy drive is a way to give back to children and families in need this holiday season.

“We’re so happy to see the smiles on their faces and on their kids’ faces as well,” said Sylvester Taylor, the metro Atlanta chapter president for the JSU National Alumni Association.

Taylor says the toy drive, serving 140 families and over 300 kids, is a Christmas miracle.

“It really was a tear-jerker because they were so emotional. To be able to take part in this process,” he said.

Shameka Gibson, a single mom, says she can’t wait to surprise her kids with some newly wrapped gifts under the tree.

“This is a time of giving and a time to show love, just a time to give,” said Gibson.

Tyshon and Chrssy Knowlin have four kids to support and a baby on the way. They say it’s difficult to make ends meet, but they’re thankful Santa is here early to spread some Christmas cheer.

“It’s a hard time for everybody right now. Any present helps for the kids, you know. They don’t have control over it and they deserve to have happiness for this holiday,” said Tyshon Knowlin.

