Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola de-commits from Georgia, flips to Nebraska

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carson Beck’s decision to return to Georgia has already made waves in the college football world.

Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has de-committed from Georgia and now intends to play at the University of Nebraska.

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

Nebraska is the third school Raiola has committed to in his high school career. He first committed to Ohio State before flipping to Georgia and now to Nebraska. Raiola has deep family ties to the Cornhuskers; his father was an All-American offensive lineman and his uncle is the offensive lineman coach at the school.

Raiola played his senior season of high school football at Buford High School after playing for schools in Texas and Arizona, throwing for 2,666 yards, 34 touchdowns and one interception for the powerhouse.

