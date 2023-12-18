3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola de-commits from Georgia, flips to Nebraska

Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has de-committed from Georgia and now intends to...
Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has de-committed from Georgia and now intends to play at the University of Nebraska.(247sports)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carson Beck’s decision to return to Georgia has already made waves in the college football world.

Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has de-committed from Georgia and now intends to play at the University of Nebraska.

Nebraska is the third school Raiola has committed to in his high school career. He first committed to Ohio State before flipping to Georgia and now to Nebraska. Raiola has deep family ties to the Cornhuskers; his father was an All-American offensive lineman and his uncle is the offensive lineman coach at the school.

RELATED: ‘NFL can wait’ | Georgia QB Carson Beck returning for 2024 season

Raiola played his senior season of high school football at Buford High School after playing for schools in Texas and Arizona, throwing for 2,666 yards, 34 touchdowns and one interception for the powerhouse.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter bats during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Matt Carpenter released by the Braves, who acquired him last week from the Padres
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks to throw a pass against Vanderbilt in the second...
‘NFL can wait’ | Georgia QB Carson Beck returning for 2024 season
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) during a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas...
Atlanta Dream announce 2024 schedule
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks during a news conference after his team's loss...
Falcons coach Arthur Smith’s job security in question