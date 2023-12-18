U.S. court rejects Mark Meadows request to move Georgia election case to federal court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal appeals court has rejected a request from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his Fulton County indictment into a federal court.

Meadows, who is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, is accused of scheming to keep the Republican in power after Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia in 2020. Meadows testified at a hearing in August that the actions detailed in the sweeping indictment were taken as part of his job.

The opinion of the three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, delivered by a conservative jurist who appointed to the court by former President George W. Bush, is a resounding blow to arguments raised by Meadows that his case should be moved because the allegations in the indictment were connected to his official duties in the Trump White House.

“At bottom, whatever the chief of staff’s role with respect to state election administration, that role does not include altering valid election results in favor of a particular candidate,” wrote Chief Judge William Pryor, as reported by CNN.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled in September that Meadows did not meet the threshold to move his case to federal court. The evidence presented showed the actions were taken “on behalf of the Trump campaign with an ultimate goal of affecting state election activities and procedures,” he wrote.

On Friday, a three-person 11th Circuit appeals court heard arguments from Meadows’ attorneys that Jones “unnecessarily complicated a straightforward federal officer removal case.” The Federal Officer Removal Statute allows federal officials to move legal cases against them to federal court when they are related to their official duties “so they may assert a federal defense in a federal forum,” specifically Supremacy Clause immunity, his lawyers wrote.

Prosecutors argued the removal statute is meant to protect federal authority but that there “is no federal authority to protect” in this case. Instead, they wrote in a filing, Meadows and the others charged “engaged in activities designed to accomplish federal meddling in matters of state authority.”

Meadows failed to show any connection between the charges and his official duties, prosecutors wrote. In fact, they argued, the evidence “overwhelmingly indicated” that the bulk of the activities for which he was charged “fell outside the scope of his official duties” because there is no federal authority over Georgia’s post-election activities and because he was acting for the benefit of the Trump campaign.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

