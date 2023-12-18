3-Degree Guarantee
Woman stabbed, man shot to death overnight in southeast Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed, and a man was shot to death late Sunday night in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed, and a man was shot to death late Sunday night in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

It happened in a neighborhood off Browns Mill Road on River Ridge Drive SE. Police say they got the call Sunday around 11:53 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound and a woman with stab wounds to her neck and face. She was taken to Grady Hospital where she was rushed into surgery.

Officers at the scene say they believe the man and woman knew each other. Both are in their mid-to-late 20s.

According to what investigators have gathered so far, they say it looks like the two got into an argument that led to violence.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

