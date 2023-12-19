3-Degree Guarantee
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Celine Dion’s sister says the singer has lost control of her muscles as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

In 2022, Dion announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition, which causes spasms and muscle rigidity.

Earlier this year, the recording artist canceled all her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 due to the diagnosis.

Dion’s sister addressed the star’s current condition in an interview with French Canadian magazine 7 Jours last week.

Claudette Dion said her sister still hopes to get back on stage eventually but can’t control her muscles at the moment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

