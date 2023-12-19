3-Degree Guarantee
Clayton County police officers give back at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

The kids had over $400 to spend, all thanks to the Clayton County Police Department.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELLENWOOD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Autumn Leigh’s shopping cart was filled to the brim with everything her little heart desires, from doll houses to Play-Doh.

The five-year-old is one of several kids who had over $400 to spend thanks to the Clayton County Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart in Ellenwood.

“On the heels of a pandemic, we find there’s a larger number of families in need, so we want to make our contributions towards their happiness,” Kevin Roberts, police chief, said.

Roberts said the event is about spreading joy to children and families in need, but also building positive relationships with the community.

“It warms my heart not only with their faces, but our Clayton County Police Department faces,” he said.

The smile on five-year-old Daya Winter’s face also means the world to her mom Leah. She’s struggling to support her five kids this holiday season.

“It means a lot because I wasn’t going to be able to do it this year,” she said.

Elise Leigh, a single parent, said with prices on the rise, it’s difficult to make ends meet. She says being at the “Shop with a Cop” event is a true blessing.

“I’m so thankful to be able to participate in it,” said Leigh.

