Data entry error causes water billing issue for thousands
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Cobb County water customers could be forced to pay the price for a slew of billing errors.
Chad Landry is one of several people living in the Legacy Park neighborhood in Kennesaw who said he never received a water bill this month.
“We have seven children between us, so we definitely budget out each month based on our cash flows, so the reality is if you did have a larger water bill specifically a $100 water bill and you have two months of that at the same time,” Landry said.
Atlanta News First has learned that Landry is not alone. The Cobb County Water Department said there was a data entry error which impacted about 5,000 customers in the area.
“In this particular case, it appears to be a data entry error for a certain number of people in that neighborhood. The meters were read, but as that information was sent to the billing system it was kicked out and our folks didn’t know that until people started complaining that their bills hadn’t come in,” Cobb County Spokesperson Ross Cavitt said.
It’s not the only billing issue the water department has encountered, the county spokesperson said the contractor they work with to perform meter readings is short staffed.
“That has been a historic problem that we’ve had really since Covid,” Cavitt said.
The water department warns that if you receive a late notice for a bill you didn’t receive on time, call customer service and they should roll it back.
“What you want is consistency. And I think the biggest thing is they should have some quality control in place for reality’s sake and if that quality control isn’t there then maybe find a new person,” Landry said.
Cobb County Water Services said they are working with their billing system vendor to try to get bill processed and sent out before meters are read again this month.
