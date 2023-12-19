Data entry error causes water billing issue for thousands

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Cobb County water customers could be forced to pay the price for a slew of billing errors.

Chad Landry is one of several people living in the Legacy Park neighborhood in Kennesaw who said he never received a water bill this month.

“We have seven children between us, so we definitely budget out each month based on our cash flows, so the reality is if you did have a larger water bill specifically a $100 water bill and you have two months of that at the same time,” Landry said.

Atlanta News First has learned that Landry is not alone. The Cobb County Water Department said there was a data entry error which impacted about 5,000 customers in the area.

Some of the accounts for meters read on November 28th and 29th did not bill due to the meter reading file not being processed correctly in the billing system. About 5,000 accounts were affected. We have the meter readings, so we are working with our billing system vendor to try to get these bills processed before the meters are read again in December. Bill due dates are generated at the time the bill is processed, so the due date for the November bills will be extended based on when the bill is generated. If bills cannot be generated prior to the December meter readings, then the December bills will include the consumption for both months. While this may push some customers into a higher tiered rate for part of their consumption, not being billed the $8.00 base charge in November should offset charges at the higher tier. The additional cost of 3,000 gallons of water being charged at the Tier 2 rate rather than the Tier 1 rate is $6.15. The cost of 6,000 gallons of water plus the base fee for December would be less than being billed for 3,000 gallons plus a base fee in November and billed for of 3,000 gallons plus a base fee in December.

“In this particular case, it appears to be a data entry error for a certain number of people in that neighborhood. The meters were read, but as that information was sent to the billing system it was kicked out and our folks didn’t know that until people started complaining that their bills hadn’t come in,” Cobb County Spokesperson Ross Cavitt said.

It’s not the only billing issue the water department has encountered, the county spokesperson said the contractor they work with to perform meter readings is short staffed.

“That has been a historic problem that we’ve had really since Covid,” Cavitt said.

The water department warns that if you receive a late notice for a bill you didn’t receive on time, call customer service and they should roll it back.

“What you want is consistency. And I think the biggest thing is they should have some quality control in place for reality’s sake and if that quality control isn’t there then maybe find a new person,” Landry said.

Cobb County Water Services said they are working with their billing system vendor to try to get bill processed and sent out before meters are read again this month.

