WATCH LIVE: Emergency responders working to rescue man trapped at Paulding County rock quarry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency responders are working to rescue a man trapped in a Paulding County rock quarry, according to officials.

A man was in a hopper Tuesday morning on the quarry property, located at 112 Quarry Drive, in Dallas, when the equipment gave way and he fell in a hole about 20 feet down, according to Paulding County Fire spokesperson Steve Mapes.

Material then fell into the hole on top of the man.

The man is alive and alert but is trapped up to his chest in debris, Mapes said.

Multiple fire department units and equipment are at the site to assist in the rescue.

A rescuer with the Paulding County Fire Department has made his way down to the man using ropes, Mapes said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.