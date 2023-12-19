3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH LIVE: Emergency responders working to rescue man trapped at Paulding County rock quarry

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency responders are working to rescue a man trapped in a Paulding County rock quarry, according to officials.

A man was in a hopper Tuesday morning on the quarry property, located at 112 Quarry Drive, in Dallas, when the equipment gave way and he fell in a hole about 20 feet down, according to Paulding County Fire spokesperson Steve Mapes.

Material then fell into the hole on top of the man.

The man is alive and alert but is trapped up to his chest in debris, Mapes said.

Multiple fire department units and equipment are at the site to assist in the rescue.

A rescuer with the Paulding County Fire Department has made his way down to the man using ropes, Mapes said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules

Latest News

CPR training can save a life
ER visits jump during the holidays; knowing CPR can save a family member’s life
Pine Street Elementary School in Rockdale County.
Mom calling for change after son allegedly assaulted by now-former Rockdale County educator
Two upcoming basketball games between Griffin High School and Spalding High School, scheduled...
No fans to be allowed at upcoming Griffin, Spalding High basketball games
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Falcons to bench quarterback Desmond Ridder -- again