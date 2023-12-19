3-Degree Guarantee
ER visits jump during the holidays; knowing CPR can save a family member’s life

The American Heart Association says nearly 350,000 people die in the US from cardiac arrest each year.
The holidays are here and at this festive time of year hospitals see an increase in emergency room visits. So, health officials are urging you to learn CPR.
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are here and at this festive time of year, hospitals see an increase in emergency room visits. So, health officials are urging you to learn CPR.

ERs see a 30 percent increase in patients experiencing chest pain during the holidays. Having someone at the dinner table trained in CPR could save a family member’s life.

“It is literally the difference between somebody passing and somebody walking out of the hospital with a great quality of life,” said Crystal Rimert, AMR paramedic.

American Medical Response (AMR) holds CPR certification classes at their North Fulton County operations center. Their paramedics say well before an ambulance shows up, you are 40 percent more likely to live if you receive CPR coupled with the shock of an automated external defibrillator.

“Most of the time when we see cardiac arrest there is some electrical component to it. That is what the AED is addressing,” said Rimert. “They are super easy to use. All you do is put the pads on, it will tell you whether that person needs to be shocked.”

When someone isn’t breathing, those first few minutes are critical. During a medical emergency experts say you should do the following.

  1. Call for help.
  2. Check to see if the victim is breathing.
  3. Perform hands-only CPR - push hard and fast.
  4. Use a defibrillator if necessary.

Paramedics call this the “chain of survival.”

“It starts with recognizing that a person needs medical care. Then activate the system, call 911, start the hands-only compressions, and then get the AED,” said Rimert.

The American Heart Association says nearly 350,000 people die in the US from cardiac arrest each year. So, CPR is necessary. CPR certification lasts two years.

You can find out where classes are being given by visiting AHA’s website here.

AMR says they plan to hold more free CPR certification classes in the coming months. Check their Facebook page for updates here.

