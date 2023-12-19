3-Degree Guarantee
Falcons to bench quarterback Desmond Ridder -- again

One quarterback's return squeezes out another.
By The Associated Press and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/Atlanta News First) - The Falcons will bench Desmond Ridder and start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, according to a depth chart released by the Falcons Tuesday.

The chart shows Ridder has been moved to the backup position and Heinicke is listed in the starter spot heading into Sunday’s game.

The release of the chart follows media reports of the change Tuesday.

Citing a team source, The Athletic first reported the decision was made to start Heinicke after the Falcons’ 9-7 defeat to the Carolina Panthers (2-12) on Sunday, which knocked them out of a three-way tie for first place with New Orleans and Tampa Bay in the NFC South.

NFL Network also reported the Falcons will start Heinicke on Sunday, citing “a source informed of the situation.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) works in the pocket against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)

Falcons coach Arthur Smith all but said Monday that he was planning another switch at quarterback.

Smith benched Ridder earlier this season for the graduate of Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County, but then went back to the 2022 third-round draft pick after Heinicke made two starts, both losses.

“It’s not final,” Smith said Monday when asked if Heinicke was taking over again. “Working through it, and we’ve ultimately got to make the best decision for the team.”

On Sunday evening, Smith was non-committal when asked directly whether Ridder, who had a costly interception with 7 1/2 minutes remaining that ultimately led to Eddy Pineiro’s winning field goal, would start against the Colts.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Smith said, adding that the team would continue to evaluate things.

“Make sure we have the right plan and make the right decision that’s in the best interest of this team to get back in the win column,” Smith said of his personnel plans Sunday.

Smith pointed directly to second-half turnovers by Ridder and running back Bijan Robinson, which led to two field goals, as a big reason for the loss. Robinson, the team’s first-round draft pick, didn’t see much action after his fumble.

“The thing that hurts us the most, clearly, is the turnovers,” Smith said Sunday. “That’s not going to change in the NFL. There’s a lot of things you can pick apart but that hurt us.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass the ball during the NFL football...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass the ball during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)

Nine days ago, the Falcons sat alone atop the division, but costly back-to-back losses to division foes Tampa Bay and Carolina have left the Falcons in a precarious position — one game behind the Buccaneers and Saints with three games remaining.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans both won on Sunday to get to 7-7.

The Falcons, who went 7-10 in each of Smith’s first two seasons, are 6-8 this season, leading to speculation about whether owner Arthur Blank will make a change if the team fails to make the postseason.

After hosting the Colts in their home finale on Christmas Eve, the Falcons finish the season on the road at Chicago and New Orleans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WANF contributed to this report.

