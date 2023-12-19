First Alert: Feeling like the teens this morning, and the 30s most of the day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Bundle up today! We have a First Alert in place to give you a heads up that today will be very cold with wind chills in the teens this morning and it will struggle to feel warmer than the 30s most of the day.

Thankfully, we will have a lot of sunshine today and the wind will gradually die down through the afternoon.

Overnight tonight, lows will drop into the mid 20s to low 30s, and some patchy frost is possible.

More sunshine with highs near 50 on the way Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week and into the weekend with highs back in the low 60s by Saturday.

Morning will stay cold, in the 30s, through the rest of the work week with overnight lows in the low 40s through the weekend.

We are placing our attention heavily on the Christmas holiday as it does seem we head into a wetter pattern by the start of next week.

Christmas Eve Sunday we could have a few showers, but the day looks mainly dry and overcast.

A First Alert is already in place Christmas Day Monday as it seems scattered to widespread showers are likely.

This could change, so we will keep a close eye on it, but we want to give you an early heads up to prepare for the possibility of a rainy Christmas.

