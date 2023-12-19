3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia faith leaders send letter in support of antisemitism legislation

Antisemitic incidents increased by 35% between 2021 and 2022.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastors and faith leaders from more than a dozen Evangelical Christian groups and churches across Georgia penned a letter to state lawmakers to encourage them to show support for legislation that would create a legal definition for antisemitism.

Christians United for Israel shared the letter with Atlanta News First.

Ester Panish, the only Jewish member of the Georgia House of Representatives, said the letter brought her hope that the legislation she sponsored might pass.

“It took a weight off because many Jews feel alone right now. Given what’s going on in the world, this makes us feel less alone,” said Panich.

According to a study from the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic attacks are on the rise. Antisemitic incidents increased by 35% between 2021 and 2022.

Antisemitic flyers have been left in driveways across Georgia. The flyers are protected under free speech, but for hate crimes, this bill would add tougher penalties for someone committing a crime because of someone’s race, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation or national origin.

RELATED: Antisemitic flyers spread in Brookhaven overnight, police say

RELATED: Cobb PD investigating antisemitic messages shown on I-75 overpass

“I never thought we’d see it here but it’s on our shores, it’s on our doorsteps. It’s as if the sewers have opened up and people are just able to spew whatever they want as hatred against Jews,” said Panich.

The next step for the bill is a vote from the Senate. Panich said she’s cautiously optimistic the bill will pass this next legislative session.

