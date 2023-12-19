Gwinnett County police looking for carjacking suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police said they’re searching for two suspects wanted in a carjacking earlier this month.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a man left his 2014 Jeep Compass running when he went inside a convenience store on Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville on Dec. 7.

When the man came back outside and tried to get back in his vehicle, one of the two suspects pulled a handgun on him, police said.

Gwinnett County police said they're searching for two unidentified suspects wanted in a Dec. 7 carjacking in unincorporated Snellville, including one suspect shown in this photo during the robbery, according to police. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The two suspects then reportedly drove away in the Jeep Compass.

The vehicle has tag number P8RI0T1 and there are several identifiable stickers on the back, police said.

Gwinnett County police said they're searching for this vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Compass stolen in a Dec. 7 carjacking in unincorporated Snellville. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

