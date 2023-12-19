3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett County police looking for carjacking suspects

Gwinnett County police said they're searching for two unidentified suspects, shown in these...
Gwinnett County police said they're searching for two unidentified suspects, shown in these two photos, who are wanted in a Dec. 7 carjacking in unincorporated Snellville.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police said they’re searching for two suspects wanted in a carjacking earlier this month.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a man left his 2014 Jeep Compass running when he went inside a convenience store on Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville on Dec. 7.

When the man came back outside and tried to get back in his vehicle, one of the two suspects pulled a handgun on him, police said.

Gwinnett County police said they're searching for two unidentified suspects wanted in a Dec. 7...
Gwinnett County police said they're searching for two unidentified suspects wanted in a Dec. 7 carjacking in unincorporated Snellville, including one suspect shown in this photo during the robbery, according to police.(Gwinnett County Police Department)

The two suspects then reportedly drove away in the Jeep Compass.

The vehicle has tag number P8RI0T1 and there are several identifiable stickers on the back, police said.

Gwinnett County police said they're searching for this vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Compass stolen in...
Gwinnett County police said they're searching for this vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Compass stolen in a Dec. 7 carjacking in unincorporated Snellville.(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules

Latest News

Emergency responders worked Tuesday to rescue a man trapped in a hole at a Paulding County...
Emergency responders working to rescue man trapped at Paulding County rock quarry
On Monday, the Decatur City Commission approved an agreement with Georgia Safe Sidewalks for...
Several sidewalks in Decatur set to get repairs
FILE - This June 2023 photo shows Plant Vogtle.
Regulators increase rates for Georgia Power customers to help pay for nuclear reactors
APS teachers and bus drivers did get $1,000 bonus payments on their most recent paychecks —...
Some APS employees were given a $1K bonus ahead of Kemp’s announcement. Here’s why.