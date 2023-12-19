Gwinnett County police looking for carjacking suspects
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police said they’re searching for two suspects wanted in a carjacking earlier this month.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a man left his 2014 Jeep Compass running when he went inside a convenience store on Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville on Dec. 7.
When the man came back outside and tried to get back in his vehicle, one of the two suspects pulled a handgun on him, police said.
The two suspects then reportedly drove away in the Jeep Compass.
The vehicle has tag number P8RI0T1 and there are several identifiable stickers on the back, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.
