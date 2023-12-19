3-Degree Guarantee
‘I am ICONIC Live Tour’ coming to Atlanta

NFL legends Brandon Marshall (L) and Cam Newton (M) stopped by Atlanta News First to talk...
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NFL legends Brandon Marshall and Cam Newton are bringing their “I am ICONIC Live Tour” to Atlanta.

The I Am Iconic Live Tour is a live podcast tour that offers something for all walks of life. Together, Marshall and Newton create a one-of-a-kind live experience in which audiences can expect to hear from some of the biggest stars in the world of sports, music, and culture.

The tour will stop at City Winery in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, click here.

