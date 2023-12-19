3-Degree Guarantee
Man killed by falling tree while clearing debris off roof, police say

Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.
Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.(WGME)
By WGME via Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WGME) - A man in Maine died after a storm caused widespread damage across the state Monday, authorities said.

Police in Windham said they responded to a call of a tree that had gone through a home around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, the homeowner, Troy Olson, was on the roof trying to remove the debris when another part of a tree came down and hit the man.

WGME spoke with Jon Breton, a neighbor who was driving by the home when he saw part of the tree hit the house.

“I thought he was going to take some of the limbs from the inside out because there were a lot of limbs that came inside,” Breton said.

Breton said he went to Home Depot to get some plywood to help his neighbor. He also said he and others told Olson not to touch the tree while they went to the store.

“There was a tree expert there and I was here. Even the tree expert wasn’t sure about being around the grounds. And he was like, ‘Don’t go up there until the storm stops,’” Breton said. “Just a tragedy that shouldn’t have happened.”

Police said Olson went up on the roof anyway, and was hit by the second part of a large pine tree that had collapsed.

Olson unfortunately died at the scene, police said, and other people were at the home at the time.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay in their homes and off the roads during the severe storms.

